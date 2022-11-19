Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

