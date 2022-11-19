Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACHV opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
