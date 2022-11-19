Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE ATNM opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
