Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,728 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 290,191 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $29,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

