Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $170.00 at DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

