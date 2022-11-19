AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASIX opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AdvanSix by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.