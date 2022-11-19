Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 48,255 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

