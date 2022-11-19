Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

