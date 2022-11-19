Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

