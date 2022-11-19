Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,330 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.46 and its 200-day moving average is $270.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

