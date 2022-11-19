Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,239 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.