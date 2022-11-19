Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,239 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

