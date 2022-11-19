Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 102.0% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

