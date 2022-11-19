AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE ACM opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

