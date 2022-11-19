Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $378,150.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,080.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.13 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $1,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

