Afya (AFYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Afya had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Afya Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Afya by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 131.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 52.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Further Reading

