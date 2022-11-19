Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Akili in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akili’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Akili’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akili in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Akili Trading Down 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

AKLI opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Akili has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Akili during the third quarter valued at $26,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akili during the third quarter valued at $13,056,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Akili during the third quarter valued at $10,545,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akili during the third quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akili during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Akili



Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

