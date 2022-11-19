Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ALG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3,253.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.