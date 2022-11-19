Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682,337 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.92 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 125.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

