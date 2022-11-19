Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 5.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $46.10. 21,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,852,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

