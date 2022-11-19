Alexander Hambro Acquires 10,000 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,550 ($88.72) per share, for a total transaction of £755,000 ($887,191.54).
Alexander Hambro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,242 ($85.10), for a total value of £108,630 ($127,649.82).
Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %
LON:JDG opened at GBX 7,600 ($89.31) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,940 ($69.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($103.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £483.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4,838.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,350.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,570.61.
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
