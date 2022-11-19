Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alimera Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

