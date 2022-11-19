Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.
BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Trading Down 0.7 %
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.