Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on IM Cannabis Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IM Cannabis in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for IM Cannabis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

IMCC opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 244,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

