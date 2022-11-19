Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 129,250 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vector Group worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 142.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vector Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

