Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,848 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 461.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $377.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.19.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

