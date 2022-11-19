Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,405 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DASH opened at $58.29 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,317 shares of company stock worth $9,660,523. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
