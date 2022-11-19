Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 633.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 573,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $86,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 39.9% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

