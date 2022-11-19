Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 20,085 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 375.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

