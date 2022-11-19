Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 532 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $306.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 150.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average is $270.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

