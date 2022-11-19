Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $301.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average of $278.63. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

