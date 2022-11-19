Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $295.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.51. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

