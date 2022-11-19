Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,018 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

