Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Capital World Investors raised its position in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,986,201 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

RMD opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $268.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.