Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $647.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.04 and a 200 day moving average of $637.08. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

