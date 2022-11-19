Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

