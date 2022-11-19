Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $199.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,831 shares of company stock valued at $836,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.06.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.