Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $443.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,874 shares of company stock worth $28,834,699 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

