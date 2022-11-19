Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $2 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

