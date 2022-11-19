Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 221,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

NYSE CHWY opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $75.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

