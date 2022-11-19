Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,626 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $272.60 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $862.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.66 and its 200-day moving average is $312.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

