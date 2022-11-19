Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $486,978 over the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Roku stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $266.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

