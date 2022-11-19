Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 129.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 74.9% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $49.25 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $297.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

