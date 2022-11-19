Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

