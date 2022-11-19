Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.4 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

