Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of UWM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $36,053,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in UWM by 236.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in UWM by 28.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UWM by 38.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UWM by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Price Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.09 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

UWM Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.