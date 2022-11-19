Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,059 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

