Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

