Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $260.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.24 and a 200 day moving average of $264.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

