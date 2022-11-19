Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,217,000 after purchasing an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

