Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 831,953 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE G opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,205. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on G. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

