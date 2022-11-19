Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.61 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 429,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after acquiring an additional 307,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 21.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,514,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after acquiring an additional 272,582 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 441.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 232,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 0.7 %

Lazard stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.